Hong Kong – HAD opens temporary cold shelters

HAD opens temporary cold shelters *********************************



In view of the cold weather, the Home Affairs Department has opened 18 temporary cold shelters in various districts today (February 10) for people in need of the service. The temporary shelters will remain open when the Cold Weather Warning is in force.

Clean mattresses and blankets/quilts, hot meals and hot water will be provided to shelter users free of charge during the opening of temporary shelters.

To ensure that cold shelter users can rest in a quiet and undisturbed environment, members of the public or agencies wishing to make donations to shelter users are requested to register with the staff of the shelter first. Donors will then be directed to place the donated items at a specified indoor location. The staff will help notify the shelter users to collect the items on their own.

Anyone seeking temporary refuge or with any questions about the donation arrangements at the cold shelters may call the department’s hotline 2572 8427 for more information.

The 18 temporary cold shelters are located at:

Hong Kong Island:

——————–

Central and Western:

Sai Ying Pun Community Complex Community Hall

3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex,

2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun

Eastern:

Causeway Bay Community Centre

3/F, 7 Fook Yum Road, Causeway Bay

Southern:

Lei Tung Community Hall

Lei Tung Estate, Ap Lei Chau

Wan Chai:

Wan Chai Activities Centre

LG/F, Wan Chai Market, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai

Kowloon:

——————

Kowloon City:

Hung Hom Community Hall

1/F, Kowloon City Government Offices,

42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom

Kwun Tong:

Lam Tin (West) Estate Community Centre

71 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin

Sham Shui Po:

Nam Cheong District Community Centre

1 Cheong San Lane, Sham Shui Po

Wong Tai Sin:

Tsz Wan Shan (South) Estate Community Centre

45 Wan Wah Street, Tsz Wan Shan

Yau Tsim Mong:

Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre

60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei

New Territories:

—————-

Islands:

Tung Chung Community Hall

G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung

Kwai Tsing:

Tai Wo Hau Estate Community Centre

15 Tai Wo Hau Road, Kwai Chung

North:

Cheung Wah Community Hall

Cheung Wah Estate, Fanling

Sai Kung:

Hang Hau Community Hall

G/F, Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O Government Complex,

38 Pui Shing Road, Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O

Sha Tin:

Lung Hang Estate Community Centre

Lung Hang Estate, Sha Tin

Tai Po:

Tai Po Community Centre

2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po



Tsuen Wan:

Lei Muk Shue Community Hall

G/F, Hong Shue House, Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan

Tuen Mun:

Butterfly Bay Community Centre

Butterfly Estate (near Tip Sum House), Tuen Mun

Yuen Long:

Long Ping Community Hall

Long Ping Estate, Yuen Long