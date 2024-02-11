Hong Kong – Empowering youth through training

Empowering youth through training *********************************



The Civil Aid Service is extending learning beyond the classroom in an effort to provide a range of free activities for young people under the Youth Potential Development Scheme, which helps them to unleash their unlimited potential.



News.gov.hk followed the Civil Aid Service to watch primary students participating in the alternative learning activities and interview instructors about their efforts to equip youngsters with essential life skills and inspire them to make a positive impact on society.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (February 11) in text and video format.