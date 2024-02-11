Hong Kong – 20th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to open February 12 to 15

20th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to open February 12 to 15 ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department today (February 11) reminded members of the public that the 20th round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles (the scheme) will be open from 10am tomorrow (February 12) to 11.59pm on February 15, and the ballot result will be announced on February 16.



Eligible applicants for the scheme can register for computer balloting through the designated website (www.hzmbqfs.gov.hk). Successful balloting applicants are required to submit applications for the scheme within the designated date and time randomly allocated by the computer system.