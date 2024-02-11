Carlsberg celebrates the Year of the Dragon with limited edition packaging

The visual storytelling, created by award-winning professional designer Ofen Hu, captures the essence of Lunar New Year and epitomises boldness, vibrancy and beauty.

WEBWIRE – Friday, February 9, 2024

Lunar New Year, also called Chinese New Year, is a major celebration across Asia and other parts of the world. This year, we are delighted to showcase the extraordinary collaboration that has resulted in the creation of our special edition Lunar New Year Carlsberg Pilsners.

These limited-edition designs, crafted by the renowned artist Ofen Hu, epitomise boldness, vibrancy, and beauty.

Lynsey Woods, Global Brand Director – Carlsberg Brand, says:

What a fantastic example of teamwork! This work was led by Carlsberg China and key markets in Asia together with Asia Region and Carlsberg Global brand teams to launch a Carlsberg Limited Edition that is bolder, brighter, and more beautiful than ever! These packs are loved by consumers and are part of our continued journey to premiumise and optimise shelf stand out, via design! The best and most beautiful packs to add to any Lunar New Year gathering? Probably!

The illustrated wrap is available on brews across the regionin China, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.