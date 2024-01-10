YQXPOLYMER 0164 as An Alternative of DER 331, was Launched into International Market

YQXPOLYMER 0164 Key Properties

High bonding strength, wide application.

Mild construction conditions, convenient for operation.

Multiple manufacturing processes, meeting various customer requirements.

Packaging and Storage

Packing: Barrels, tanks, or customization.

Storage: Under certain circumstances, such as low temperature, this product can crystallize after lengthy storage, this can be reversed by warming up to 60-70 C while stimming. The product should be stored in a cool and dry place in its original closed packaging, and not be stored exposed to direct sunlight.

YQXPOLYMER 0164 exhibits the same performance with DER 331, which is suitable for use in applications such as: adhesives, filament winding, casting and tooling, civil engineering, composites, automotive coatings, can coating, oil coating, marine & protective coatings, potting and Encapsulation, etc.

Here is a parameters comparison of the two products:

YQXPOLYMER 0164 and DER 331 Typical Properties

Properties YQXPOLYMER 0164 DER 331

Appearance Clear liquid, no visible mechanical impurity Brownish yellow liquid

Color (Max. Pt-Co.) ≤30 75

Epoxy Equivalent (g/mol) 183-194 182 -192

Hydrolytic Chlorine (%) 0.05 Max 0.05 Max

Volatile /150C,40min (%) 0.3 Max 0.5 Max

Viscosity/25C (mPa.s) 10000-14000 11000-14000

From the comparison, it can be seen that YQXPOLYMER 0164 and DER 331 have some identical or similar parameters. In addition to better color transparency than DER 331, YQXPOLYMER 0164 has some other advantages, such as highly cost-effective, short lead time, in-time after-sales service, even OEM service.

YQXPOLYMER is looking for partners, distributors of its epoxy resins products globally.

About YQXPOLYMER

YQXPOLYMER is a leading manufacturer of Epoxy Resin, PBT, Polycarbonate and other chemicals and comprehensive polymer applications provider.

More information or free samples or price quotations, please contact us via email:sales ( @ ) yqxpolymer dot com , or voice to us at: +86-28-8411-1861.

###