Launch of Trust Account Bookkeeping (TAB) Service by SmartBean®

Orange, California SmartBean, a pioneer in financial bookkeeping solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Trust Account Bookkeeping (TAB) service. This state-of-the-art service is meticulously designed to aid attorneys in complying with the expanded trust account bookkeeping rules of California, offering an unparalleled blend of expertise, affordability, accuracy, and supportive measures.

Key Features of the TAB Service:

Expertise in Compliance: SmartBean’s team is proficient in the State Bar of Californias Rule 1.15 and Rule 2.5, ensuring that attorneys meet the strict guidelines of the ClientTrust Account Protection Program (CTAPP). This service is particularly crucial for attorneys working on contingency, including those in personal injury and employment firms, where adherence to these rules is mandatory for maintaining practice eligibility.

Affordability for Every Practice: Understanding the budget constraints of different law practices, SmartBean offers its TAB service at a flat monthly rate, ensuring that every firm can access top-quality bookkeeping services without financial strain.

Ensuring Accuracy and Compliance: The TAB service includes regular categorization and reconciliation of trust accounts, coupled with detailed financial statements. These are critical for client reporting and potential audits by the State Bar, thereby ensuring that law practices maintain the highest standards of financial accuracy and transparency.

Comprehensive Support: SmartBeans team provides up-to-date guidance on the three-way reconciliation of trust accounts, including the firms internal ledger. This support is essential for maintaining the integrity and accuracy of trust accounts.

Seamless Integration and Review: The service allows for integration of digital information from all client accounts, including banks, credit cards, vendors, and payroll companies, with SmartBeans software and mobile app. This integration facilitates a comprehensive review of financial data and the setting up of accounts to maximize tax credits and deductions.

Ongoing Financial Health Checkups: SmartBean continuously reviews the financial well-being of its clients, providing updated financial statements and starting daily support and bookkeeping services to ensure that law firms stay financially healthy and compliant.

About SmartBean: SmartBean is a leading provider of financial bookkeeping solutions. With a focus on innovation and client-centric services, SmartBean is committed to helping businesses, particularly in the legal sector, navigate complex financial landscapes with ease and precision.

