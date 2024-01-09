Passionpreneur Publishing announces the global release of INFINITE IMPACT

This inspiring book by Abdalla Nasr is now available via major players in the global book distribution field

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jan 8, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of INFINITE IMPACT – Your Practical Leadership Playbook For Today’s Corporate World by Abdalla Nasr via the publishing industry’s largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience. In the ever-evolving landscape of a complex corporate world, true leadership is the rare gem that has the power to create infinite impact.

Every leader needs a compass to navigate through modern challenges, faced within an organisation, in turbulent economic environments. Enter Infinite Impact, a comprehensive playbook that equips leaders with the mindset, tools, and strategies necessary to thrive in the era of swift turnarounds and immediate action.

Infinite Impact provides simple, practical solutions to cultivate high-performing teams, develop a growth mindset, transform cultures, navigate corporate politics, overcome burnout, prioritize wellness, and distinguish leadership with authenticity and empathy.

Abdalla Nasr draws from his vast international experience in guiding top leaders and gaining game-changing insights from some of the largest organizations, in multiple industries. Nasr goes beyond mere theory, offering tangible solutions for the most pressing challenges faced by leaders today.

If you are ready to break free from the shackles of traditional leadership and embark on a journey of Infinite Impact, then this book is your definitive guide. Upskill your role as an agent of change—the corporate world is waiting for its next generation of infinite leaders—will you step up to the challenge?

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble and Apple Books in the Middle East.

About The Author:

Abdalla Nasr is a best-selling author and an award-winning certified trainer in talent assessment and development who has spent over a decade transforming organizations worldwide. Born and raised in the Middle East, Nasr has been a globe-trotter, carving a career path that has given him the edge in guiding executive leaders to achieve their true potential.

His bestselling book, The Corporate, captured the interest and enthusiasm of readers keen to thrive in a competitive talent market. Abdalla is passionate about propelling people to become the best version of themselves, personally and professionally.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world’s top thought leaders.

