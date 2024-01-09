Melodius launches an innovative two-sided marketplace, connecting musicians, students, and brands. The platform introduces a 50/50 profit-sharing model, strategic marketing approaches, and positions itself at the intersection of high-growth industries. Melodius aims to reshape music education, fostering collaboration, growth, and success for musicians in the rapidly evolving world of online courses…
Melodius for Creators: Launching World-First Music E-tech Marketplace Connecting Influential Musicians, Students, and Brands
Jan 9, 2024 | Business