Lupin Launches Second Edition of Aptivate Champion Run for Kids Promoting Children’s Well-being Through Fitness and Nutrition

Lupin Life, the consumer healthcare business of global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin), today announced the second edition of the Aptivate Champion Run for Kids scheduled on January 14, 2024, at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Aptivate Champion Run aims to raise awareness about children’s health and well-being through physical activity and promoting healthy eating habits.

This edition of Aptivate Champion Run participants offers three distinct categories: a 500-meter run for children aged 4–7 years (accompanied by parents), a 1.5-kilometer timed run for children aged 8–10 years, and a 2.5-kilometer timed run for children aged 11–13 years. All participants will be recognized for their achievements with certificates and medals. Actress and Television Presenter, Mandira Bedi, will flag off the run and partake in the felicitation ceremony. Post-run celebrations include fun activities for children, including trampolines, bouncy castles, and toy trains.

Lupin Life encourages children from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai to participate in the Aptivate Champion Run.

Lupin’s Aptivate syrup, created from 100% Ayurvedic ingredients like amla, giloy and pippali improves immunity and naturally increases energy levels in children, playing a pivotal role in enhancing children’s health and well-being. This natural formulation not only boosts appetites but also improves immunity and increases energy levels in children.

Commenting on the Run, Rajeev Sibal, President – India Regional Formulations, Lupin said, “Following the resounding success of the first edition, we are thrilled to announce the second edition of the Aptivate Champion Run for Kids, building on our commitment to fostering well-being of children. The run symbolizes our dedication to children’s health, encouraging them to lead healthier lives through running and other physical activities. We invite parents to join in with their children in this fun, enjoyable and meaningful event, contributing to empowering the next generation with the joy of physical activity and stronger immunity.”