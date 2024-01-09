FLAME University and IHEPA Join Forces to Propel Health Policy Advancements

FLAME University is proud to announce its collaboration with the Indian Health Economics and Policy Association (IHEPA) for the 11th Annual Conference on Health Policy Advancing Research and Communication, taking place from January 17 to 19, 2024, at FLAME University in Pune.

This annual conference, hosted in collaboration with FLAME University, promises to be a pivotal event where academics, experts, scholars, policymakers, and practitioners converge to foster collaboration and generate innovative solutions in the realms of health and healthcare policy.

With an increasing need for heightened awareness regarding global health challenges, the conference serves as a crucial platform to navigate the complex landscape of healthcare. The primary focus is on improving health system performance, enhancing nutrition for vulnerable communities, leveraging data science for informed policy decisions, and fostering inclusive, interdisciplinary collaboration.

Commenting on the conference, Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University, stated, “This conference is an opportunity to bring together brilliant minds from various domains in health policy. We believe that by pooling our knowledge, we can drive impactful change in global health policy. Our mission is to explore comprehensive solutions that transcend the boundaries of conventional thinking.”

The conference will feature a diverse range of abstract themes, including development sector and public health, data science and geospatial analytics, maternal and child health, health financing, health behaviors and practices, and more. These themes will guide comprehensive discussions and knowledge exchange during the event.

The platform created by this collaboration will facilitate knowledge exchange, research exploration, and address global health challenges. Experts and scholars will engage in insightful conversations, leading to evidence-based policies that not only tackle present health issues but also contribute to building a healthier, more resilient, and equitable world for future generations.