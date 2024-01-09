Pocket FM Appoints Suyog Gothi as VP and India Country Head

Audio Series platform Pocket FM today announces the appointment of Suyog Gothi as Vice President and India Country Head. In this role, Suyog will spearhead the company’s operations in India, working closely with co-founders Rohan Nayak and Nishanth KS.

Suyog joins Pocket FM with diverse experience, having previously served at PhonePe, where he last headed the merchant lending division. Suyog earlier played a pivotal role in scaling up PhonePe’s UPI payments business, showcasing his leadership and strategic acumen in launching and managing the business at scale.

In expressing his excitement about joining Pocket FM, Suyog Gothi stated, “I am thrilled to be part of Pocket FM, a company that is truly revolutionizing audio entertainment. I look forward to advancing our mission, fostering innovation, and empowering voices across the nation’s diverse auditory landscape.”

At Pocket FM, his responsibilities include overseeing operations in India and implementing strategic initiatives to further strengthen Pocket FM’s dominance in the market. He will play a crucial role in driving the company’s growth across India, with a focus on scaling up the user and writer community and driving sustainable growth.

Nishanth KS, Co-founder and COO at Pocket FM, commented on the appointment “We are delighted to welcome Suyog Gothi to the Pocket FM family. His proven track record and strategic vision align seamlessly with our goals for expansion and innovation. We are confident that Suyog will play a pivotal role in scaling up Pocket FM’s success in India.”

A graduate of IIT-Madras, Suyog has an impressive track record, having contributed significantly to the success stories of companies like Phonepe and Flipkart. His legacy in growth-focused responsibilities makes him a valuable addition to Pocket FM’s leadership team.

Suyog Gothi’s appointment reflects Pocket FM’s commitment to attracting industry-best talents and fostering continued growth in the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape