Infysion Technologies Appoints VP

Infysion Technologies announced the appointment of Yatish Patil as the VP for Customer Success and Solutions. In his new role, Yatish will lead multiple enterprise customers at Infysion Technologies and facilitate long-term business relationships with customers and partners globally. Prior to this role, Yatish served in various roles as the company’s program manager, cloud architect, and product manager, where he was instrumental in enhancing project results, people management, and customer relationships.

“As a high-growth potential company with an expanding list of global enterprise customers, we needed someone with extensive experience in customer-centric functions like Consulting, solutioning, onboarding, support, advocacy, and retention, as all of these play a critical role in helping the customer achieve ROI,” said Bhimraj Ghadge, CEO of Infysion.

Yatish’s deep experience in technology and customer success will be instrumental to Infysion Technologies’ roadmap for working directly with its growing list of enterprise customers. With over 18 years of experience, Yatish has a proven record of enabling a team of skilled people to deliver value by creating the right environment for their success. He is an experienced technology leader in customer success and solutioning large implementation for customers across the globe and serves as a strategic advisor for his clients, skilled at developing long-term relationships to ensure a customer’s business milestones and ROI are achieved.

Prior to Infysion Technologies, Yatish served in management roles at leading IT firms, which include Jio Platform, Infosys, etc. He holds a Master of Computer Science from Pune University, Azure IoT Certified, and ISB alumni of product management certifications. He is an avid techie and traveller who likes to travel and explore new places and foods.

An accomplished author, “Azure IoT Cookbook,” is also recognized in the top 50 IoT books and has done multiple technical reviews for pack publications available online through various sources most recently done “The Azure IoT handbook.”

About Infysion

Infysion Technologies stands as a trailblazer in Product Engineering Services, specializing in crafting innovative solutions for today’s dynamic business landscape. With a profound focus on Digital Transformation, we have showcased our prowess in developing cutting-edge solutions across Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics, and Enterprise Mobility. Our commitment to addressing industry-specific challenges has led to the creation of bespoke Smart Analytics solutions, significantly enhancing efficiency, performance, and overall operations. Recognized as a leader in Cloud development services, we excel in delivering robust software for Cloud, IoT data analytics, and data gathering. Infysion Technologies is your trusted partner for navigating the digital realm, providing unparalleled expertise in reshaping and elevating businesses through transformative technological solutions.

Contact:

Infysion Technologies.

solutioning@infysion.com

+1 (866) 422-6603