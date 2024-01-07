Flexxbotics to Demonstrate Cutting-Edge Solutions for Robot-Driven Manufacturing at ATX West 2024

Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced it will showcase its breakthrough technologies at ATX West 2024 in Anaheim, CA on February 6-8, 2024.

Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments utilizing robotics. The SaaS/hybrid solutions are specifically designed to enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough innovation, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people.

ATX West is a unique event where leading brands meet to connect and showcase industrial machinery, AI, robotics, and maintenance advancements to provide premier automation solutions to manufacturers. ATX West expands across many specialities in the manufacturing industry, including automotive/transportation, aerospace & defense, electronics, and AR/VR.

Flexxbotics will be co-located with its partner Universal Robots at Booth #4511, presenting joint solutions for CNC robotic machine tending automation.

“We look forward to meeting with advanced manufacturing companies at various different stages in their automation journey at the upcoming ATX West event,” said Tyler Bouchard, Co-founder & CEO of Flexxbotics. “As an independent software solution provider and UR certified systems integrator, we understand the need for the robots to communicate and control the machines for maximum efficiency and production optimization.”

About Flexxbotics

Flexxbotics workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.