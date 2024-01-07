Alan R. Martin’s “Lost Stories Found” Captures the Imagination of Its Readers

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, January 5, 2024

Alans book allows readers to explore and imagine unknown yet exciting words as they dive deep into its pages.

Over the years, many people have collected old articles, manuscripts, and souvenirs such as books, pamphlets, and tracts. These items contain stories from different timelines that author Alan R. Martin has put together in his book Lost Stories Found.

Lost Stories Found is a short story collection that explores fantasy, suspense, and space. The book features a variety of tales and fables. It is perfect for young adults, anybody with an objective mind, and any reader interested in fantasy, dreams, and suspense literary genres.

The book includes nine different stories, but they all share some things. They are filled with suspense, mystery, and horror as they tell tales of the unknown spirit world. Some of the stories involve hallucinations, suicides, and murder. Although some of the stories were initially written in different languages, they have been translated into English for the readers. Readers may revel in the exciting experience of reading the stories individually or devour the whole book into a fulfilling weekend read.

Alans use of detail and imagination throughout the stories of his book completes it. His book allows readers to explore and imagine unknown yet exciting words as they dive deep into its pages. It also encourages them to read more and be brave as they delve into its frightening tales.

Alan started writing upon his retirement. Despite not acquiring an extensive lecture in writing, his imaginative mind enabled him to share unique stories with all sorts of readers. He is also the author of A Towns Nightmare and A Window Opened.

Be prepared to be frightened by the tales in Lost Stories Found by Alan R. Martin. The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Lost Stories Found

Author: Alan R. Martin

Book Genre: Fantasies, dreams, suspense

Publisher: ReadersMagnet LLC

Published Date: November 17, 2023

Author

Alan R. Martin has worked in different trades and industries; he started out as a laborer and worked his way up, including as a commercial carpenter form setter, (a field engineer in construction) in the HVAC industry, operating and maintaining commercial chillers, water pumps, and steam boilers for the state of Missouri. Alan got into writing when he retired.