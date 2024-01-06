ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Goose Creek, SC

ModWash Announces Grand Opening in Goose Creek. ModWash is Proud to be a Positive Ripple in the Community and Invites Community to Celebrate Saturday.

ModWash (www.modwash.com), a leading express self-service car wash company, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest location on Old State Road in Goose Creek this Saturday, January 6. This expansion marks the 11th ModWash facility in South Carolina and the 95th nationwide since its inception in 2020. ModWash continues to bring its positive ModVibes, cutting-edge wash features, and commitment to environmental sustainability to communities across the nation. ModWash is celebrating by inviting the community to their Grand Opening Event January 6 from 12:00PM-2:00PM EST. The first 100 vehicles receive ModGiveaways and snacks from Chick-fil-A.

The new Goose Creek ModWash introduces state-of-the-art wash features and services to the vibrant coastal area, offering an unparalleled experience for car owners. ModWash offers:

– Tiered Membership Packages (Significant Savings & Dedicated Member Lanes)

– Family Plans

– ModFounders Incentive for First 2,000 Clients (Same Price for Life)

– Community Partner Program (Savings for Local Businesses)

– Teacher and Veteran Discounts

– Fleet Discounts

A Full Suite of Self-Serve Detailing Options (Airguns,Tire Air Pumps, Glass Cleaner, Matt Cleaning Machines and Stations, Bug Prep Stations, Microfiber Towels.)

ModWash is more than just a car wash – it’s a commitment to being a positive ripple in every community it serves. By combining cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly practices, and a customer-centric approach, ModWash proudly engages at a community level and aims to redefine the car wash experience while fostering a culture of environmental responsibility (ModWash reduces this amount to a mere 30 gallons of fresh water per wash – equivalent to an average fifteen-minute shower).

About ModWash:

Founded in 2020, ModWash has rapidly expanded to become a leader in the express self-service car wash industry. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability, ModWash is proud to bring its positive ModVibes to 95 locations nationwide.

For more information, visit www.modwash.com or contact:

Media Contact

Roka Music

Chief Marketing Officer

rmusic@modwash.com

917-673-3549

ModWash: Redefining Clean, One Car at a Time.