Paytm issues over 1 million QR tickets for Chennai Metro; CMRL offers 20% discount on QR tickets booked via Paytm

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR code, soundbox and mobile payments, today announced that it has issued over 1 million QR code-based ticketing for Chennai Metro to passengers since its launch using Paytm app in August 2023. This has enabled users with a convenient, and hassle-free way to purchase tickets for their metro rides.

Additionally, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) is offering a 20% discount on all the QR code-based tickets booked via Paytm. Passengers can pay for their QR-code based tickets using various payment methods, including Paytm Payments Bank Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm UPI Lite, net-banking, or cards.

The QR-based ticketing at Chennai Metro stations leads to an efficient, and seamless movement for millions of metro commuters in Chennai.

How to book Chennai Metro QR ticket on Paytm app

Open Paytm app, and navigate to ‘All Services’

Select ‘Metro’ and choose ‘Chennai Metro’

Tap on ‘Metro QR Ticket’, add the destination ‘from’ and ‘to’, and number of passengers

Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to get a Chennai metro ticket

Upon reaching the entry station, approach the AFC gate and scan the QR code on Paytm app. The gate will open, allowing the user to proceed to the platform. To complete the metro journey, the user needs to repeat the process at the AFC gate of the destination station.

Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer – Payments, Paytm said, “With over 1 million QR code-based tickets issued, Paytm has become an integral part of the Chennai Metro experience. As the pioneer of QR based payments, this milestone is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing innovative and user-centric solutions for urban mobility. Paytm’s QR code-based ticketing has not only simplified the ticketing process but has also reduced queues and improved overall passenger flow at Chennai Metro stations.”