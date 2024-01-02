Shriram General Insurance Wins in Gurugram Court Fraud Verdict

Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC), part of the Shriram Group, has obtained a significant order from the Gurugram Sessions Court. The landmark judgement can serve as a strong deterrent to anti-social elements keen to exploit the insurance process for nefarious objectives.

The court has ruled in favour of SGIC against accused Manoj Kumar, owner of vehicle HR55N-0775, and another accused, Rupesh Kumar Chaurasia, resident of Rahagod in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The case revolves around the fraudulent forging of an insurance policy to benefit the vehicle owner.

Manoj Kumar had initially purchased insurance coverage for his vehicle from the co-accused’s wife, Kavita Chaurasia, an authorised insurance agent of SGIC, with validity from 18.10.2016 to 17.10.2017. On 05.10.2016, the vehicle met with an accident. Subsequently, as the vehicle was uninsured on the date of the incident, the co-accused, at Manoj Kumar’s request, manipulated the policy in an attempt to retroactively validate it from October 2, 2016.

Rupesh Kumar Chaurasia, accused of issuing a fake policy on behalf of his wife, who is an authorized insurance agent for SGIC, has been held accountable for his actions.

SGIC successfully contested the matter, highlighting the fabrication of the policy, resulting in its exoneration from third-party liability. Furthermore, the court directed SGIC to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the wrongdoers. Following investigations, it was revealed that the insurance policy had indeed been forged and fabricated by the vehicle owner and the co-accused.

The honourable court, taking cognisance of the investigation reports, issued orders under sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, mandating the arrest of Manoj Kumar and Rupesh Kumar for charges related to fraud and impersonation. Both accused individuals have been placed under judicial custody by the Shivaji Nagar police station in the Gurugram district.

SGIC is willing to share a copy of the judgement if required.

