Launching Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) in secondary schools of Nagpur district under Maharashtra State Entrepreneurship Mission

Zila Parishad Nagpur (Secondary School Education Department) in collaboration with Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and its alliance partner Udhyam Learning Foundation (Udhyam), today announced the launch of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Program (EMDP) for 9th-grade students in 30 schools across Nagpur district. The program aims to cultivate a mindset of entrepreneurship as well as upskill students through a hands-on, experiential learning approach.

As part of the initiative, Udhyam’s team will conduct a full-day Training of Trainers (ToT) session for the selected teachers, equipping them with the necessary tools and techniques to implement the EMDP effectively which will be executed over next 8 to 10 weeks.

Mr. Ravindra Katolkar, District Education Officer, Nagpur said, “We believe in the importance of fostering a culture of entrepreneurship at the grassroots level. EMDP will prove to be beneficial to students as well as teachers to enable them with critical thinking skills required in the future.”

Udhyam, a key partner in this venture, believes that the program’s timing aligns with the evolving job market and the pressing need for entrepreneurial skills Mekin Maheshwari, Founder and CEO, Udhyam Learning Foundation, said, “In a world where adaptability and creativity are paramount, the EMDP equips students with the mindset and skills needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.”

Speaking about the program, Ketul Acharya, President, GAME, expressed his enthusiasm stating, “Over the last five years, we have made critical interventions and helped scale India’s journey towards job creation as well as building the right ecosystem to promote an entrepreneurial mindset across the country. Entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth, and by instilling this mindset in students, we are not only preparing them for the future of work but also empowering them to create positive change in their communities.”

The EMDP is a three-month journey for students, involving ideation, project implementation, and the development of entrepreneurial mindsets and skills. The program will culminate in a District Exhibition in March 2024, where the top 10 projects will be showcased and rewarded.

As the program progresses through teacher training, school-level implementation, and the district exhibition, it is poised to make a significant impact on the participating students and contribute to the development of a more entrepreneurial and innovative generation.

About GAME:

GAME intends to unlock the potential of Mass Entrepreneurship (ME) in India. Three prolific entrepreneurs, Ravi Venkatesan, Madan Padaki, and Mekin Maheshwari, started GAME in August 2018 as a backbone organisation that aligns the ecosystem and mobilises action to address systemic challenges to job creation in India. GAME intends to bring together a cross-section of alliances, partners, funders, and other players in the ecosystem who can help inspire an entrepreneurial movement across the country. Its mission is to catalyse an India-wide movement of mass entrepreneurship for the growth of both existing and new enterprises, resulting in 50 million new jobs by 2030, where women own 25% of the businesses.