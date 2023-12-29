VIP Vacations Wins Global Piton Award from Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Only 15 U.S. travel advisors, 5 Canadian travel advisors, and 5 Caribbean travel advisors received the award at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA)s Global Piton Awards held at Sandals Grande St. Lucian in September 2023. The award was given to travel advisors based on room nights sold in 2022.

It is an honor to receive this distinction! says Jennifer Doncsecz, President at VIP Vacations. VIP Vacations loves Saint Lucia and is proud to share all the island has to offer with our clients.

VIP Vacations, who has received award three times since 2015, offers a wide range of vacation packages to Saint Lucia, including all-inclusive resorts, honeymoons and romantic getaways, family-friendly hotels, and luxury accommodations. The agency also offers a variety of activities and tours, such as catamaran cruises, ziplining through the rainforest, and cultural excursions.

While attending the awards event, VIP Vacations agents Emily Bertsch and Samantha Gallina were able to experience a few of these activities firsthand traveling through the island in open-air jeeps, visiting a nature center, and sailing on a catamaran to Soufriere near the Piton Spires (a UNESCO World Heritage Site).

It was wonderful of the SLTA to send us on these excursions during the Global Piton Awards! says Emily Bertsch, VIP Vacations Office Manager. Many of our clients choose to participate in an excursion or two while on their vacation or honeymoon and having experienced some of these activities, we can better direct our clients to what is the best fit for them.

About VIP Vacations

VIP Vacations Inc. is a full-service travel agency that has been in business since 1994, located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. VIP Vacations has won numerous awards from Karisma Resorts, Sandals Resorts, Palace Resorts, and also received the Caribbean Tourism Organizations’ highly touted “Romance in Travel Award”. President, Jennifer Doncsecz is the featured travel expert for Martha Stewart’s Weddings Magazine and destination wedding blogger for Bridal Guide. VIP Vacations specializes in destination weddings and honeymoons. For more information, visit: https://www.vacationsbyvip.com/.

About the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is committed to the creation of a strong demand for Saint Lucia as the most inspiring and authentic destination, highlighting her beauty, natural resources, culture, and cuisine through visionary and collaborative initiatives that stimulate overall economic growth and sustainable environmental and social development. For more information, visit: https://www.stlucia.org/en/.

