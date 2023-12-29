Seif El Hakim interview on The Matrix Green Pill Podcast

Seif El Hakim is an internationally acclaimed businessman, entrepreneur, investor, and business strategist based in Dubai. With a career that began at Samsung Electronics and later transitioned into entrepreneurship, Saif has ventured into various sectors, including real estate, holiday homes, hotels, restaurants, gyms, and coaching. His journey, marked by a passion for fitness and real estate, reflects his commitment to personal development and building a legacy.

“Entrepreneurs should be more street-smart than book-smart

“, noted Seif El Hakim.

In this Matrix Green Pill Podcast episode, host Namita Thakkar welcomes Seif El Hakim to share his inspiring journey and insights into leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Seif’s diverse experiences, from corporate roles in multiple countries to founding his own businesses, offer valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs. He discusses the importance of mentorship, the creation of the Alpha Movement to challenge limiting beliefs, and the fundamental principles that have contributed to his remarkable success.

Namita Thakkar, podcast host said, “As I reflect on our recent Matrix Green Pill Podcast episode, I am deeply inspired by Seif El Hakim’s journey. His transition from corporate roles to founding his own businesses, and his creation of the Alpha Movement, offer invaluable lessons in leadership and personal growth”

Listen to the episode here: https://thematrixgreenpill.com/episodes/episode-172/

