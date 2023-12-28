Author Christina Bair’s New Book, “Yoga Who Yoga You,” is an Enlightening Look at How Yoga is the Perfect Tool for Children and Adults to Move, Relax and Stay Mindful

Christina Bair, a certified yoga teacher, children’s yoga teacher, integrative nutrition health coach, and founder of BAIRYOURSOULYOGA, has completed her new book, “Yoga Who Yoga You”: a charming story that highlights the incredible benefits of yoga, and how it can be for everyone, no matter their age, shape, or size.

Christina writes, “Happy, sad, feeling blue, and not sure what to do? ‘Yoga Who Yoga You’ is a book that demonstrates how you can take control of your emotions and your body through poses and breathing exercises anytime and anywhere no matter where you are. Yoga is for everyone.”

Published by Page Publishing, Christina Bair’s engaging tale is designed to help inspire readers of all ages to get up and move and take their first steps into the exciting practice of yoga. With colorful artwork to help bring Bair’s story to life, “Yoga Who Yoga You” is sure to help readers find joy in movement while having fun with yoga and letting their “light shine bright.”

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Yoga Who Yoga You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

