Tata Chemicals Organises 23rd Open Saurashtra Half Marathon

Tata Chemicals Limited organised the 23rd Open Saurashtra Half Marathon in Mithapur, aiming to foster health and well-being within the local community. The event featured a 21-kilometer half marathon, a 10-kilometer run, and a 5-kilometer Fun Run. Of the 85 participants, 43 were Tata Chemicals employees. In the 10-kilometer run, 201 individuals participated, with 100 being Tata Chemicals employees and the rest from the local community.

The half marathon was flagged off by N Kamath for which Pravin Kashyap was declared the winner. Additionally, Dilipsinh Jadeja and Ramdevsinh Vadher secured the positions of runner-up and second runner-up, respectively. The company presented certificates to every participant as token of recognition.

Talking about the event N. Kamath, Chief Manufacturing Office, Tata Chemicals Limited said, “At Tata Chemicals, our commitment to our community and employees is embodied in our annual half marathon. It is a memorial to the late Shri Prabhakar, the esteemed former Mithapur plant head.

With 25 years dedicated to shaping both plant and community, Shri Prabhakar’s legacy lives on in the marathon and echoes in the spirit of every participant. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their contributions to this annual celebration of vitality and well-being as we witness the impressive turnout year after year. Congratulations to all the winners.”

In 1995, Tata Chemicals initiated the marathon to perpetuate the enduring legacy of the late Shri Prabhakar. Beyond its athletic pursuits, this annual event serves as a testament to company’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of camaraderie within our community.