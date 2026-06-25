Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro specifications leakage

According to reports from China, the Redmi Note 17 will be revealed in July, with the Redmi Note 17 Pro (and a possible Pro+) following in either late July or August.

The Redmi Note 17 is supposedly powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC, and it has a flat screen with “1.5K” resolution, a 50MP primary electronic camera, and a 9,000 mAh battery. The phone likewise comes with water resistance, though the specific IP score hasn’t been outed.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" alt ="Redmi Note 15 Pro+" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/redmi-note-17-note-17-pro-specs-leak/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Redmi Note 15 Pro +

The Redmi Note 17 Pro, on the other hand, is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC. It will have a flat screen with “1.5K” resolution too, in addition to water resistance of some sort. It will up the video game in the video camera and battery departments, with a 200MP primary sensing unit and a 10,000 mAh battery on board.

Keep in mind that these are the Chinese designs, and the international variations will more than likely vary in specifications. They will likewise be introducing much later on, if history is any indicator. If you’re questioning about the calling plan, so are we – Xiaomi appears intent on avoiding 16 and going from 15 straight to 17 with these, simply like it did with its flagship series last year.

Via