We lastly understand how pricey GTA VI will be

Rockstar Games is taking pre-orders for GTA VI beginning on June 25. Ahead of that, the primary secret has actually been the rates. The publisher assured it would not be crazy, however what does that imply?

$80. That’s what it implies. It’s main now. $80 will get you the Standard Edition, and $100 is just how much the Ultimate Edition will cost. That’s basically in line with what you ‘d anticipate from a AAA video game nowadays.

< img width ="1200" height ="675" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/gta-vi-price/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="We finally know how expensive GTA VI will be">

If you pre-order the digital variation, you can start pre-loading on November 12, to guarantee you can begin playing right on the launch day, which is November 19. The physical variation simply consists of a download code inside a box, which will likewise begin dealing with November 12. The distinction in between the 2 is simply the box.

The Ultimate Edition has additional weapons, automobiles, clothes, and tattoos, which appear in various parts of the story. If you pre-order or purchase before November 20, you’ll get the Vintage Vice City Pack too, that includes a ’55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage, together with ’80s attires and hairdos. There’s likewise a weapon skin with pastel colors.

Via