Here’s when Apple is beginning mass production of the iPhone Ultra

Just recently there’s been some debate about the iPhone Ultra’s release window, with a report declaring it was postponed, which was then right away refuted by another source, and after that another one.

Today we get another ‘verification’ that the iPhone Ultra will be revealed as set up, in September, together with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The concerns associating with the hinge have actually apparently been solved, and the mass production of the iPhone Ultra will be beginning in late July. This info originates from a report in Korean media, supposedly stemming from “Apple supply chain officials” in both Korea and Taiwan.

< img width ="1200" height ="600" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/iphone-ultra-mass-production/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Here's when Apple is starting mass production of the iPhone Ultra">

The very same sources declare Apple has actually completed “key specifications” for the iPhone Ultra, consisting of the screen, case, and “mechanical components”and the phone is now in the preparation stage for mass production. Foxconn will deal with the production of the preliminary batch. First-round trial production was performed in April.

It’s still uncertain whether the iPhone Ultra will be launched at the exact same time as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, however it’s looking increasingly more most likely that it will a minimum of be revealed at the very same occasion in September.

Source (in Korean)|Image source