United States Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8’s chipset is now validated

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip8 was licensed by the FCC previously this month. Now, the folks over at Android Authority have actually done a deep dive into the files that the FCC has actually released, and they have actually found clear verification that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The image listed below recommendations the SoC’s design number, which is SM8850. The Galaxy Z Flip8 will certainly be powered by Qualcomm’s newest and biggest chip in the United States.

< img width ="1200" height ="290" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/samsung-galaxy-z-flip8-us-chipset-confirmed/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="US Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8's chipset is now confirmed">

According to a previous report, just Korea and Europe will see the phone with the Exynos 2600 SoC rather. Every other part of the world is likewise getting the Snapdragon.

The Flip8 is reported to sport a crease-free display screen and a brand-new hinge. It’s supposedly going to be used in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Pink colors, with 256/512GB of storage.