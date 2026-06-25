Absolutely Nothing Phone (4b) style formally exposed, to provide dual-rear cams

After teasing the Phone (4b) with a series of style sketches, Nothing has now totally exposed the style of its approaching budget plan mobile phone.

In a video shared on Nothing’s authorities X account, the business showcased the Phone (4b) in a light blue surface.

The handset includes a double rear cam setup housed inside a big rectangle-shaped video camera island. A vertical LED light bar sits along the ideal edge of the island, comparable to the one on the Phone(4a). A different pill-shaped cutout appears to house the LED flash and an autofocus sensing unit.

Phone(4b).

7 July, 11:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/ksHy9hTM1x

— Nothing(@nothing)June 25, 2026

The cam island likewise sports a textured surface in addition to Nothing’s signature style components, while all of the phone’s physical buttons are completed in black.

On the front, the Phone (4b) includes a focused hole-punch cutout for the selfie video camera. The screen is surrounded by reasonably thick bezels, with the bottom chin significantly thicker than the other 3 sides.

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The Nothing Phone (4b) is set up to release in India and choose worldwide markets on July 7. It is most likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.