Eetha: The extraordinary story of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the folk legend inspiring Shraddha Kapoor’s new film

The spotlight is gradually turning toward Eetha, the upcoming Maddock Films production starring Shraddha Kapoor. More than just a biographical drama, the film shines a light on one of Maharashtra’s most influential folk performers—Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a woman whose artistry transformed Tamasha and Lavani into celebrated cultural expressions.

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Spanning several decades, from the 1940s to the 1990s, the film chronicles the life of a performer who rose from humble beginnings to become an unforgettable name in Marathi folk theatre. The recently unveiled teaser, released on June 23, has already sparked widespread curiosity. As audiences eagerly await the film’s arrival, many are discovering the remarkable woman whose life inspired Eetha.

The Woman Who Became the Face of Marathi Folk Theatre

Born in July 1935 in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, Vithabai Narayangaonkar was introduced to the world of performance early in life. Coming from a family immersed in traditional folk arts, she stepped onto the stage as a child and quickly established herself as a magnetic performer. Her command over Tamasha and Lavani was unmatched.

Whether through her powerful singing, captivating stage presence, or emotionally rich storytelling, Vithabai possessed a rare ability to connect with audiences across generations. As her popularity soared, she became much more than an entertainer—she evolved into a cultural icon whose performances embodied the spirit of Maharashtra’s folk traditions.

A Legacy Built Through Dedication and Resilience

Vithabai’s journey was not without obstacles. Throughout her career, she encountered both personal struggles and professional hardships. Yet, her commitment to preserving folk culture never wavered. Her contributions earned her some of the highest recognitions in the field.

The Maharashtra government bestowed upon her the prestigious title of ‘Tamasha Samradni’, while she also received Presidential medals in 1957 and 1990. Despite being revered on stage and celebrated by countless admirers, the final years of her life were marked by financial difficulties.

In a heartbreaking contrast to her fame, she spent her later years battling poverty before her passing.

Why the Film Is Called Eetha

The title Eetha traces its roots to “Vitha,” the affectionate nickname by which Vithabai was fondly known. Her story is one of defiance and determination. At a time when societal restrictions often limited women in the performing arts, Vithabai challenged conventions and carved her own path.

Through her work, Tamasha and Lavani reached wider audiences and gained greater recognition, ensuring these traditional art forms would endure for future generations. Her influence continues to resonate long after her passing, making her one of the most significant figures in Maharashtra’s cultural history.

A Rare Interview Of Vithabai Narayangaokar 🫡 Absolute LEGEND …. Straight Forward …. Very BRAVE …. Courageous …. True Artist …. Can Do Anything For ART …. Dedicated To ART ….. Now Waiting For EETHA To Unfold More Of EETHA bai 💥 @MaddockFilmspic.twitter.com/cDJshTWz8V — POSITIVE FAN (@POSITIVEFANN) June 23, 2026

The Philosophy That Defined Her Life

At the core of Vithabai’s journey was an unwavering passion for performance. Her enduring spirit is best reflected in her famous words: ‘Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi (If I die like this, I’ll be remembered as a helpless woman, but if I die dancing, I’ll become a legend).’

The statement captures the essence of who she was—a performer determined to live and be remembered through her art. It remains a powerful reminder of the courage and conviction that shaped her legacy.

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Cast and Release Date

Shraddha Kapoor steps into the role of Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha, bringing the legendary artist’s story to the big screen. Joining her are Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026.