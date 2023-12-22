Intermountain Sanpete Hospital Caregivers Recognized For Helping and Inspiring Medical Students

David Deaton, Benjamin Pipes, and Kent Chapman named by the Utah Area Health Education Centers as 2023 Preceptors of the Year.

The Utah Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) recently recognized three Intermountain Sanpete Hospital caregivers as 2023 Preceptors of the Year. David Deaton, PA-C, Benjamin Pipes, PA-C, and Kent Chapman, PA-C, were nominated by Rocky Mountain University physician assistant students.

A preceptor is an experienced practitioner who provides supervision during clinical practice and facilitates the application of theory to practice for students and staff learners. They give mentorship and professional support to pre- and college level health students, working through AHEC Scholars programs to supplement student education by providing additional knowledge and experience in real world settings. AHECs are designed to be responsive to local health needs and focus on rural and/or underserved urban communities.

“Rocky Mountain University partners with Utah AHEC to provide our physician assistant students the opportunity to gain experience in rural community clinics and critical access hospitals,” said Maren Mather, recruiting and retention manager at Rocky Mountain University. “We have many wonderful providers willing to serve as preceptors for our students who are eager to gain medical expertise during the clinical year of their Master of Physician Assistant Studies program.

“We are pleased to hear of the student-nominated Preceptor of the Year award given to three of our preceptors at Sanpete Valley Hospital,” said Maren. “We cannot thank them enough for their support to the next generation of medical providers. Being able to celebrate them like this is our pleasure.”

Speaking on his experience working with the students, Pipes said, “The opportunity to train and mentor a rising generation of such caring and talented healthcare providers is one of the most enjoyable, rewarding, and humbling parts of what we do. I am honored to be able to be a part of it.”

Chapman felt similar gratitude, saying he had similar experiences working with mentors and wanted to give back by, “Following a path illuminated by others, keeping the torch lit, and passing the light on.”

“I enjoy working with students because we all started off as a student sometime,” said Deaton. “It is rewarding to see them grow, develop, and gain medical acumen. I love the look in a student’s eyes when they piece together the correct answer in their mind. That tells me they are learning the process and not just memorizing facts.”

These preceptors are not the first to be recognized. In 2022 Kurt Umbrell, PA-C was recognized as Preceptor of the Year at Sanpete Valley Hospital. “We are surrounded by supportive and compassionate caregivers at Sanpete Valley Hospital,” said Aaron Wood, hospital president. “We appreciate each and every one of them, and are excited to recognize Ben, Kent, and Dave at this time.”

Intermountain Sanpete Valley Hospital is a critical access hospital located in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

