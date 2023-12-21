Author Jesus E. Medina’s New Book, “Living the Our Father,” Serves as an In-Depth Guide for Readers Seeking to Live in a Deeper Connection with God

Jesus E. Medina, a retired head and neck oncologic surgeon, has completed his new book, “Living the Our Father”: an insightful work ideal for readers who want to better understand the meaning of prayer.

Author Jesus E. Medina spent his career in academics, beginning at the MD Anderson Cancer Institute and subsequently at the University of Oklahoma, where he eventually served as chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery for sixteen years. As an academician, he edited four textbooks in his specialty and authored seventy-five book chapters and over 140 scientific articles. In addition, he lectured extensively around the country and in forty-two countries around the world.

Upon retirement, Dr. Medina focused his efforts on community service and spiritual growth. He has managed a food pantry in Oklahoma City for twelve years. As a parishioner at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond, Oklahoma, he serves as an usher, eucharistic minister, and coordinator of the Samaritan House, the outreach arm of the parish that provides food and financial assistance. At the same time, he has attended several theology courses provided by Newman University in Wichita, Kansas. He has written a book entitled A Month with The Sacred Heart: Daily Reflections and has contributed presentations to the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults on the sacraments of baptism and the Eucharist. For several years now, he has facilitated parish studies on the biblical roots of the Mass and unlocking the mystery of the Bible.

Jesus and his wife, Libby, have been married for forty-six years. They live in Edmond, Oklahoma, and have three children, seven grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.

Dr. Medina writes, “The Our Father is, without a doubt, the perfect prayer. No surprise there since it was Jesus himself who taught us to pray in such a way. The words used by Jesus in the prayer are seemingly simple, yet every word and every sentence has great significance. ‘Everything is there: God, myself, my neighbor,’ says Saint Teresa of Calcutta in her book No Greater Love.1 Then she states confidently, ‘If we pray the Our Father and live it, we will be holy.’ The question that follows naturally is, How can we live the Our Father? Finding a simple and, at the same time, understandable and practical answer to this question can be extraordinarily helpful in our quest for holiness.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jesus E. Medina’s new book helps readers implement the ideals of God into their daily lives.

Readers can purchase “Living the Our Father” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

