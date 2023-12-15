Roadside Rescue Beefs up Towing Fleet for Holiday Road Hazards

With winter weather, holiday crowds, and drunk driving peaking, Salt Lake City area towing company is ready with expanded fleet and manpower

December is no holiday for tow truck drivers as road risks escalate, but Salt Lake City-area towing company Roadside Rescue is ready for the uptick. The company has recently increased its trucking fleet and manpower so it can respond 24/7 to Utah motorists in need.

December can bring the perfect storm of hazards: cold temperatures that can drain batteries and tire pressure; snow storms; icy roads; heavy traffic due to travelers, shoppers, and party-goers; and an increase in drunk driving. Roadside Rescue operators are used to their phones ringing around the clock in December. Stranded motorists need reliable towing services, winching services for off-road recovery, lockout services, or battery jumpstarts.

Roadside Rescue has made it its mission to never turn down a motorist in need, but that can be hard when Northern Utah’s population has increased by tens of thousands of residents in recent years. And it can be even harder during peak holiday season when demand for towing and roadside assistance skyrockets. But this year, Roadside Assistance is ready with five new team members and four new trucks.

“With the population exploding here in Northern Utah, it has been hard for towing companies to get to stranded motorists in certain areas along the Wasatch Front, but we’re trying to change that,” said Roadside Rescue President, James Fullmer. “Whether people need towing in Ogden or down the Wasatch Front into the Provo area, we are prepared to respond quickly to whatever is needed.”

Roadside Rescue’s WreckMaster service technicians can handle towing needs that go far beyond standard offerings.These include towing lowered cars, exotic and classic cars, and fifth wheels. They can also maneuver parking garage towing and have access to tow on military bases (like Hill Air Force Base near Layton and Camp Williams in Bluffdale).

To learn more about Roadside Rescue’s towing, winching, jump start, and lockout services, visit www.RoadsideRescueInc.com or call 801-803-4900.

About Roadside Rescue

Roadside Rescue is a tow truck company that provides 24/7 reliable towing services and roadside assistance needs. As a 5-star towing company, Roadside Rescue is meticulously dedicated to customer satisfaction.