SolarCraft Brightens Bluerock Vineyards with Sustainable Solar Energy System in Alexander Valley

By harnessing the power of the sun, SolarCraft has provided Bluerock Vineyards with a state-of-the-art solar solution that not only reduces their environmental footprint but also enhances their operational efficiency by offsetting over 50% of their electrical use with clean, solar power. The new solar panel system, designed and installed by SolarCraft, encompasses 98 high-efficiency solar panels, mounted on the standing seem roof of Bluerock’s newly built barn and is designed to produce 65,000 kWh annually.

Bluerock was able to finance the solar installation through the Sonoma County Energy Independence Program (SCEIP), which is a property-assessed clean energy (PACE) financing. Through SCEIP financing, businesses like wineries in Sonoma County can access affordable funding for initiatives such as solar installations, fostering a more sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to their operations.

The new solar panel installation is projected to offset 46 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) annually, equivalent to 11 cars taken off the road per year, 106 barrels of oil consumed, or carbon sequestered by 55 acres of trees in 1 year. By choosing solar power, the winery is actively participating in the global fight against climate change, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

About SolarCraft

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for 40 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 9,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay.

www.solarcraft.com

About Bluerock Vineyard

Dating back to 1880, the 100-acre Blue Rock estate tells the story of how European winemaking came to Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley. Italian immigrants brought with them olive trees, vine cuttings, and knowledge of grape growing. Acquired by Kenny and Cheryl Kahn in 1987, the Estate maintains much of its old world character. It even maintains its original olive trees that are now over 140 years old.