Gravity Global Hosts the Inaugural D’MONDE Polo Cup, Showcasing Luxury and Hospitality in Polo

Gravity Global, an active investment company investing in hospitality, luxury and technology for a better future, proudly unveils the success of its latest event, the D’MONDE Polo Cup. This prestigious polo tournament marked a turning point, not only in the world of polo but also in the fusion of hospitality and luxury, captivating both enthusiasts and patrons.

On this occasion, Mr. Meraj Khan, Chairman of Gravity Global, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The D’MONDE Polo Cup is a groundbreaking event, a unique blend of spirited competition and camaraderie. Beyond celebrating the sport, we embraced a lifestyle that resonates with excellence and exclusivity. Through this event, we aim to cultivate a community of visionaries who share our commitment to unparalleled quality.”

The D’MONDE Polo Cup took place at the renowned Jaipur Polo Grounds in New Delhi, drawing a distinguished crowd of polo enthusiasts and influencers. The thrilling finals unfolded between the Jindal Panthers and the Vimal Arion Achievers, showcasing not only an intense match but also a seamless blend of equestrian excellence, exquisite hospitality, and an ambiance of unparalleled elegance.

Gravity Global, known for its commitment to fostering enduring businesses, provided a platform that transcended the boundaries of conventional sporting events. The tournament not only transformed the polo narrative but also elevated the standards of luxury and hospitality.

In line with Gravity Global’s mission to support technological innovations, the D’MONDE Polo Cup stands as a testament to the organization’s dedication to shaping a better future. By bringing together like-minded partners and brands, Gravity Global continues to facilitate access to an ever-growing network of sector partners, further contributing to the legacy of adaptive, progressive, and technologically-driven businesses.