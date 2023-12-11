Country’s top athletes to lead in excess of 14000 participants in VVMCM

A grand stage is set for the 11th edition of the National Level Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, which will see the country’s leading male and female long distance athletes lead in excess of 14000 participants when the various race categories will be flagged off from Vasai and Virar on December 10, 2023.

All arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe and fulfilling run for all participants in the event, organised by the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation and the Vasai Taluka Kala Krida Vikas Mandal and promoted by Aryanz Sports.

Ace athlete and multiple Asian Games medalist Parul Chaudhary will grace the occasion as Event Ambassador, which will also see celebrities from various walks of life marking their presence, to cheer and encourage the participants on Race Day.

Among the various high profile dignitaries participating in the event will Krishna Prakash (IPS) and Vishwas Nangre Patil (IPS), who will be participating in the Full Marathon and Half Marathon, respectively. The Collector of Palghar District, Kailash Shinde (IAS) will also be participating in the Half Marathon.

This was announced by the Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner of VVCMC, Anilkumar Pawar (IAS) at a press conference at New Viva College, Virar, here, on Friday.

“It is a matter of great pride for me and the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation to welcome and host all the participants of the 11th National Level Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon, as well as the guests and celebrities who will grace the occasion. I wish all the participants and safe and happy run on Sunday,” said the Hon’ble Commissioner.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place on the race routes from 5.00 am to 12.00 noon, while the entry of heavy vehicles will also be banned for the same period of time.

To ensure a safe run to all participants and prompt and quick medical action in the event of any untoward incident, extensive facilities will be put in place for Race Day. There will be a Medical Base Camp at the New Viva College, which will have an ICU setup provided by IASIS Hospital that will be staffed by Cardiologists and doctors from the hospital as well as from the Medical Associations of Virar, Nallasopara and Vasai. Seven fully equipped Cardiac Ambulances will be stationed along the route, along with ambulances at each of the 19 medical stations on the route. There will also be 40 doctors patrolling the route on motor bikes to ensure a quick response time in case any of the participants require medical assistance.

There will be 30 water stations on the route along with 6 cool sponge stations. There will also e 10 Hydration Stations, providing the runners with Enerzal, besides 6 replenishment zones, stocked with Oranges, Bananas and Chikki.

To also reward the participants, it has been decided to give every runner a branded running T shirt from the renowned sports brand Berge. Besides this, every participant will get a 3D Finishers medal, hot breakfast, timing certificate valid around the world and a free finish photograph. Besides this, all outstation participants will be provided with free stay and all their meals will be taken care of by the Corporation.

The VVMCM will be run under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), while the route has been measured and certified by the Association of International Marathons (AIMS) and has been certified by ‘World Athletics’.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon has once again attracted the country’s top long distance athletes, who will be vying for glory and piece of the Rs 54 lakhs prize money purse. The Full Marathon winner taking home Rs 3 lakhs and the half marathon winners standing to win Rs 2 lakh each. Attractive prize money is also on offer for all age categories in the various events.

Two time winner and defending champion Mohit Rathor is the fastest in the Elite Full Marathon field with the course record of 2:18.05, set in 2022. Rathor will be pushed hard by Dhanavat Prahlad, who has a PB of 2:20.38, Tirtha Pun of the Gorkha Regiment and Sarvesh Kumar of UP, among others.

Srinu Bugatha, Puneet Yadav, Pravin Khambal and Arun Rathod are among the fancied names in the Half Marathon men’s field, while the women’s field will be spearheaded by Tamsi Singh, Prajakta Godbole and K M Laxmi, to name a few.

Partners to the event: The occasion was also used to introduce the partners to the event, namely Enerzal, Hydration Partner, IASIS Hospital, Medical Partner, Prakriti Hospital, Wellness Partner, Skechers, Sportswear Partner, Outdoor Partner Art Media and Venue Partner, New Viva College.

Photography Competition: For the first time, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon has instituted an award for the Best Published Photograph of the Marathon. Cash Prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and

Rs.5,000 will be awarded to the top three winners.