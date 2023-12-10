High Speed Low Drag Proudly Announces FowlBeast: The First AI Heavy Metal Band in the U.S. to Release a Soundtrack for the film “Race With The Devil”

The groundbreaking AI heavy metal band, FowlBeast, has released its highly anticipated soundtrack for the upcoming film “Race With The Devil.” This marks a significant milestone in the music and entertainment industry, as FowlBeast becomes the first AI band in the United States to deliver an all original authentic recording soundtrack for the film.

FowlBeast consists of Johnny Tremain on vocals, Bobby St. Clair on guitar, Randy McCoy on bass, and Mike Hammer on drums. Despite being virtual entities, the music they create is as real as it gets. Created and produced by Gus Malleus of High Speed Low Drag, the FowlBeast soundtrack was exclusively written for the film “Race With The Devil” and performed by real musicians: Alex Costa (vocals), Renzo Calma (guitar/bass), Edoardo Castellan (guitar), and Billy Jeffs (drums).

Listen to the two tracks, “The Devil’s Got A Hold On Me” and “Race For Life,” which are now available on Spotify, iTunes, TikTok, Amazon, IHeartRadio, Pandora, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and all major streaming and social media platforms.

For more information, visit the websites:

https://fowlbeast.com

https://theracewiththedevil.com

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3713558