AirAsia extends support for FLYsiswa 2024, allowing students to fly home affordably on 45 routes

KUALA LUMPUR – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 8, 2023

As the peoples airline, AirAsia is proud to continue supporting the FLYsiswa programme next year, an initiative driven by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia to provide an opportunity for students to fly back to their hometowns affordably.

AirAsias e-voucher for the FLYsiswa programme applies for flight bookings across 45 routes in 10 destinations between Peninsula Malaysia from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Kota Bharu and East Malaysia to Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, Sibu, Labuan. It is also applicable for flights between Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

This initiative not only demonstrates the airlines commitment to ensuring affordability with great value fares and accessibility with a vast network but also enables students to benefit from its ecosystem. This includes airasia rewards points, inflight offerings, and more.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO, Riad Asmat said: We are proud to continue supporting the FLYsiswa initiative is expected to benefit about 50,069 eligible students enrolled in public universities across the country. This year, we received more than 23,000 submissions from verified students, about 66% of the 35,994 students who submitted their applications, and we are pleased that AirAsia continues to be the top airline choice.

The announcement by the Ministry today comes at the right time as we are set to reactivate more aircraft in the coming months. This will allow us to increase frequencies and offer lower fares, ultimately benefiting the students the most. We look forward to flying more students to their hometowns with great value fares next year.

The eligibility criteria of the FLYsiswa programme are set by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia. The programme is open to students pursuing tertiary education at a public university in Malaysia. Eligibility includes students from Sabah, Sarawak, or the Federal Territory of Labuan, studying in Peninsular Malaysia; students from Peninsular Malaysia, studying in Sabah, Sarawak, or the Federal Territory of Labuan; and students from Sabah, Sarawak, or the Federal Territory of Labuan studying in each others regions.

The application process for AirAsia can be completed in a few simple steps by clicking the Redeem Now button at airasia.com/aa/flysiswa. For the redemption process, simply insert the voucher number on the payment page.