Hong Kong – Tender period for Dualling of Hiram’s Highway from Marina Cove to Sai Kung Town extended

Tender period for Dualling of Hiram’s Highway from Marina Cove to Sai Kung Town extended ****************************************************************************************



The Highways Department (HyD) announced today (December 8) that in response to the request from interested tenderers, the tender period for the contract for Dualling of Hiram’s Highway from Marina Cove to Sai Kung Town (Contract No. HY/2023/12) has been extended to noon on January 5, 2024.



The HyD invited tenders for the contract on September 29. The tender period was originally scheduled to expire at noon on December 22.



The extension of the tender period was gazetted today.



The HyD has appointed WSP (Asia) Limited (WSP) as the consultant to supervise the design and construction works. For enquiries, please contact WSP at 2579 8899.