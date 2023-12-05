The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on What’s Next in ESG Investments and ERISA’s Fiduciary Duties?

Under ERISA, plan sponsors and fiduciaries must act in the best interest of their beneficiaries. However, with the increasing demand for sustainable and socially responsible investments, ERISA fiduciaries are increasingly faced with requests to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria into their portfolios. Furthermore, the US Department of Labor (DOL) issued new rules outlining the factors that fiduciaries should consider when making investment decisions.

Hence, as the ESG investment space continues to evolve, financial and investment advisers must keep abreast of recent regulatory developments and emerging trends to ensure compliance with relevant laws.

Join Dylan Rudolph of Trucker Huss and William David Pollak of OMelveny & Myers LLP as they provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of ESG investing as well as the recent changes to the duties of ERISA fiduciaries with respect to the DOLs new guidelines. Speakers, among other things, will offer best practices for plan sponsors and trustees to successfully navigate the future investment landscape.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

Trends and Developments in ESG Investing

Key Features of the New ERISA Fiduciary Rule

Challenges and Key Considerations for Plan Sponsors

Best Compliance Practices

What Lies Ahead

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Dylan Rudolph, Director

Trucker Huss

William David Pollak, Counsel

O’Melveny & Myers LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/esg-investments-and-erisas-fiduciary-cle/

