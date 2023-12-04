Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Queen Elizabeth Hospital ********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

​Regarding an earlier announcement on Candida auris carrier cases, the spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth Hospital gave the following update today (December 4):

Following a contact tracing investigation, one more male patient, aged 90, in the surgical ward was identified as a carrier of Candida auris while not having signs of infection. He is in stable condition and is now being treated in isolation.

The hospital will continue the contact tracing investigation of close contacts of the patient in accordance with the prevailing guidelines. A series of enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted to prevent the spread of Candida auris:



Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward concerned; Enhanced admission screening for patients and environmental screening procedures; and Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene of staff and patients.

The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the patient. The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.