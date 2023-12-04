Hong Kong – AFCD charges Mainland fishermen suspected of illegal fishing in Hong Kong waters (with photo)

AFCD charges Mainland fishermen suspected of illegal fishing in Hong Kong waters (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) today (December 4) laid charges against three Mainland men on board a Mainland vessel suspected of engaging in illegal fishing in Hong Kong waters off Sheung Pak Nai.



Marine Police officers intercepted a Mainland vessel suspected to be carrying out illegal fishing activities in the above-mentioned waters at about noon yesterday (December 3) while on duty, and notified the AFCD.



After investigation, charges were laid today against the three men who were suspected to have violated the Fisheries Protection Ordinance (Cap. 171). They will appear at the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (December 5).



According to the Ordinance, only a registered local fishing vessel can be used for fishing in Hong Kong waters. Regardless of the type of fishing gear used, a non-local fishing vessel is not allowed to carry out fishing activities in Hong Kong waters. Any offender, on conviction, is liable to a maximum penalty of a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for six months.



An AFCD spokesman said, “The Government is committed to combatting illegal fishing activities in Hong Kong waters. The AFCD will maintain close liaison with relevant law enforcement departments, continue to step up patrols and take stringent enforcement action.”