IWPG holds the Final Award Ceremony of the 5th International Loving-Peace Art Competition

This event is part of IWPGs initiative to spread a culture of peace around the world by planting the mindset of peace in the hearts of children and youth so that everyone can come together to realize world peace and cessation of war. This year, 10,255 children from 117 cities in 61 countries participated. Compared to last year, 9 new countries joined this years competition.

IWPG collaborated with national arts/artist associations to evaluate the drawings and finally selected 43 pieces including 1 Grand Prize; 1 Gold Prize, 1 Silver Prize, and 1 Bronze Prize for each of the 3 divisions (9 in total), 5 Awards of Recognition for each division (15 in total), and Participation Awards.

The Head Judge of the finals, Mr. Kani Alavi, President of East Side Gallery, said, Through this international convention, we must spread the news of peace to people around the world. I believe that if this peaceful cooperation continues, the time for peace will finally come.

Kanoknuch Klahan (Thailand, Sripruetta School, High School division), who had the honor of winning the Grand Prize, said, With this picture, I want to communicate the unity of the people of each country in the world. May everyone on this planet help to make peace grow.

The Gold Prize went to Jennifer Sharon (Indonesia, Elementary division), Yu Jeong Jun (Republic of Korea, Middle School division), and Clarissa Yoselin (Indonesia, High School division).

The Silver Prize went to Jinx Liaqat (Pakistan, Elementary division), Natalia Jay Xin Hu (Malaysia, Middle School division), and Hussam Salah (Palestine, High School division). The Bronze Prize was awarded to Mikaela Allyna Sukma Saputro (Indonesia, Elementary division), Priyanka Chopra (Indonesia, Middle School division), Hyun Soo Lee (Republic of Korea, High School division).

The Award of Recognition went to Alcee Dahnya Zia M. Yarra (Philippines), Sherly Aniket More (India), Yu Gyeong Choi (Republic of Korea), Natthanan Chongkitwitsawakan (Thailand), Navanietaa A/P Jeevan (Malaysia), Mouhamad Yousef (Palestine), Chananya ThongThoi (Thailand), Maheen Gulzar (Pakistan), Purevdorj Itgelen (Mongolia), Shaikh Saima Md. Uusuf (India), Dania Aiesha Bt Zuhairee Ariffin (Malaysia), Khalzaa Enkhsaran (Mongolia), Daniel Suarez (U.S.A), Jawaher Abdalllah Al Ghoul (Lebanon), and Katerina Vrskova (Czech Republic).

Kaylie Lee Kennedy and 8 other drawing were also selected to receive the Participation Award.

The Grand Prize awardee will receive a scholarship of 1 million KRW, while awardees of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Prize will receive 300,000 KRW, 200,000 KRW, and 100,000 KRW respectively. The Award of Recognition awardees will receive a certificate, and all the awarded pieces will be featured in the art brochure.

In her congratulatory remarks, IWPG Chairwoman Hyun Sook Yoon said, I looked at everyones drawings very closely, the world of peace that each child dreams of.I hope everyone remembers this spirit of peace and strives to become leaders that bring peace to the world.

IWPG plans to host the 6th International Loving-Peace Art Competition again next year.

###