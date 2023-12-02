CCAP General Membership Meeting and Year-End Party in Manila Draws Prominent Attendees

Among the notable attendees were Yuko Tsushima, CEO of Allied Fusion BPO, who graced the occasion with her esteemed presence. Sherley Sevilla, Senior HR Manager, and Tomoka Yuguchi, Operations Manager overseeing the J-Support Account, added to the distinguished lineup of guests.

The event served as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to convene, exchange insights, and celebrate the achievements of the past year. The General Membership Meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the evolving landscape of contact centers in the Philippines and explore strategies for continued growth and excellence in the industry.

The Year-End Party was marked by camaraderie and celebration, fostering a sense of community among attendees who have made significant contributions to the contact center industry.

As Yuko Tsushima, Allied Fusion BPO CEO, stated, “The gathering was an embodiment of our collective dedication and commitment to further elevate the standards of the contact center industry in the Philippines. We extend our gratitude to all attendees for their invaluable contributions.”

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Jona Martinez

Client Acquisition Services Coordinator

info ( @ ) alliedfusionbpo dot com

+63324799300

###