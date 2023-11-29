Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs holds AEO Expert Mission and Symposium for ASEAN and Hong Kong, China (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs holds AEO Expert Mission and Symposium for ASEAN and Hong Kong, China (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Customs and Excise Department of Hong Kong (C&ED) today (November 29) and tomorrow (November 30) is holding the AEO Expert Mission and Symposium for ASEAN and Hong Kong, China. The two-day event is supported by the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Secretariat and the Economic and Technical Co-operation Work Programme under the ASEAN-Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement. It is the first large-scale event focused on the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) matters held between ASEAN and Hong Kong, China since the launch of the Hong Kong AEO Programme by the C&ED in 2012. Under the theme “We Connect for Safety and Prosperity”, about 50 AEO experts from Customs administrations of ASEAN Member States, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao took part in the AEO Expert Mission today.

Today’s event began with an opening speech delivered by the Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Ms Louise Ho. She emphasised that with the distinctive advantages of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world, it is important for Hong Kong to maintain close connections with ASEAN Member States, Mainland China and Macao in ensuring the smooth operation of the global supply chain and facilitating legitimate trade. Other distinguished speakers, including the Head of Trade Facilitation Division of ASEAN Secretariat, Mr Cuong Ba Tran, and the Deputy Director General of the Department of Enterprise Management and Audit-based Control of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Zhu Fang, also shared their valuable insights on AEO programmes.

During the event today, representatives from Hong Kong, China and all ASEAN Member States delivered presentations on the experiences and challenges in implementing their respective AEO programmes. Interactive workshops were also conducted, dividing participants into groups to facilitate in-depth exchanges of expertise on matters regarding AEO programmes and putting forward the mutual recognition arrangement.

The AEO Expert Mission and Symposium for ASEAN and Hong Kong, China will continue tomorrow with the Symposium, in which Action Plans for AEO Mutual Recognition Arrangement and a memorandum of understanding will be signed with various Customs administrations.