Free Today, a New Release from The Oaklea Press That Purports to Reveal the Origin of the Universe

The Kindle ebook edition of a new release from The Oaklea Press entitled “Fast Track to Higher Consciousness: What They Don’t Teach in School about Who and What You Are and Where You’re Headed” by Stephen Hawley Martin is to download from Amazon today, November 29, 2023.

The author of the current bestselling Amazon 4.5 star rated title, “Death Is Fiction, Fear an Illusion,” bases his theory on statements by quantum mechanics founder and Nobel Prize winner Max Planck (1858-1947), as well as other quantum physicists, and he points specifically to a series of quantum mechanics experiments, the outcomes of which have been verified in a number of laboratories across the globe. He overlays this with research findings from the University of Virginia School of Medicine, Division of Perceptual Studies, to reveal what he says is the only logical conclusion to be drawn concerning the origin of the universe.

Martin said, “This is big news. Based on the facts I point to in this book, no worldview prevalent in the western world today is correct. Some will no doubt find the conclusion drawn to be mind-blowing and will have a hard time getting their minds around it, but it is backed by credible research that clearly reveals the truth about reality and our place in it. Those who read this new book will be among the first to attain the high state of consciousness I believe it’s sure to bring.”

Martin, the author of more than three dozen books, is listed in “Who’s Who in America,” and is best known as an award-winning author. He is the only three-time winner of the “Writer’s Digest” Book Award, having won twice for fiction and once for nonfiction. He has also won First Prize for Visionary Fiction from “Independent Publisher,” First Prize for Nonfiction from “USA Book News” and a Bronze Metal for Visionary Fiction from “Reader’s Choice Book Reviews.”

To download a free copy of the Kindle edition of his new book today, November 19, go to the URL below, and then click “Buy Now” for $0.00:

“Fast Track to Higher Consciousness” is available from Amazon as a Kindle ebook for $5.99, as a trade paperback for $11.99, and in Hardcover for $21.95.

The Oaklea Press Inc. was founded in 1995 and currently has 179 books in print.