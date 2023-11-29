ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller

ASIX Electronics Corporation (TWSE:3169) today launches a new small form factor, low power consumption, driverless USB Fast Ethernet controller — AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, which not only satisfies customers’ demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience.

The AX88772E supports advanced power management and energy-saving features, including the power management offload (ARP & NS), ECMA-393 ProxZzzy®, Microsoft Modern Standby, etc. It also supports the suspend mode and remote Wake-On-LAN (WOL) functions through link-change, Magic Packet, Microsoft wakeup frame and external wakeup pin trigger events to satisfy customers’ demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products. In addition, AX88772E adopts Quad Flat No-Lead (QFN) technology, featuring a small package size and high thermal conductivity. Equipped with 32 pins and an ultra-compact footprint measuring just 4×4 mm, it offers an ideal USB 2.0 to Fast Ethernet controller solution, specifically designed for small form factor mobile network products.

To satisfy modern user’s demand for a hassle-free plug-and-play networking experience, AX88772E is designed to comply with the USB CDC-NCM standard network device protocol. The AX88772E boasts exceptional cross-platform compatibility, supporting inbox network drivers on major operating systems, such as Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc., and also compatible to the native CDC-NCM driver of iOS/iPadOS/macOS and Linux operating systems. This feature enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. Moreover, AX88772E supports advanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP) feature for those specific applications requiring precise time synchronization capabilities.

The AX88772E is a small-form-factor, low-power, easy-design and cost-efficient USB Ethernet controller solution. It is suitable for various smart home and office network applications, which require establishing Fast Ethernet network connectivity through the USB 2.0 interface, such as laptops, tablets, USB Ethernet dongles, docking stations, smart mobile device cradles, POS terminals, game consoles, 5G/LTE router, and any embedded systems with USB 2.0 interface. Please visit ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/ or contact ASIX Electronics Corp. via e-mail: sales@asix.com.tw for more information.

About ASIX Electronics Corporation

ASIX Electronics Corporation is a leading IC design company for Industrial/Embedded networking and connectivity solutions. ASIX was founded in May 1995 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and has been listed on Taiwan OTC Stock Exchange (TAIEX code 3169) since November 2009. ASIX products include Industrial Ethernet ICs, SuperSpeed USB Ethernet ICs, Non-PCI/SPI Embedded Ethernet ICs, Interface ICs, RS-232/RS-485 UART Transceivers and USB KVM Switch/Wi-Fi/Ethernet SoCs. ASIX has been certified as an ISO 9001 and 14001 suppliers. This achievement represents our continuing commitment to maintain a world-class quality system. For more information, please visit ASIX website: https://www.asix.com.tw/.