Hong Kong – Queen Mary Hospital reminds members of public to stay alert to fraudulent calls

Queen Mary Hospital reminds members of public to stay alert to fraudulent calls



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

​Queen Mary Hospital (QMH) today (November 28) reminds members of the public to stay alert to fraudulent calls.



As informed by members of the public, they received calls today claiming to be calling from QMH. There were calls in the form of both pre-recorded messages and in person conversations, requesting the recipients to follow instructions to collect a document or come to the hospital in person. QMH has reported to the Police.



QMH reiterates that hospital staff will contact patients by phone in person and provide relevant information to verify the identity of both parties. Members of the public are advised not to disclose personal information in unidentified phone calls and to report any suspected fraudulent calls to the Police.