The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards in partnership with iProperty.com.my mark a decade of celebrating real estate achievements

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, announced the winners of the 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty.com.my at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the official venue.

Excellent companies and property developments, as well as exemplary individuals in the real estate industry, comprised this year’s list of winners. The Awards were presented across 48 categories, decided by an elite roster of local and foreign experts as well as the people of Malaysia.

With nine golden statuettes, WCT Land Sdn Bhd garnered the most wins of the year. The company was named Best Developer (Malaysia), Best Developer (Central Malaysia), and Best Mixed Use Developer and garnered multiple awards for its projects Pavilion Mont Kiara and Greenville Residences.

UEM Sunrise Berhad also gained nine wins, including various honours for its projects The Connaught One, Allevia Mont’Kiara, The MINH Mont’Kiara, Residensi ZIG, and Verna Serene Heights.

Another big winner, Sime Darby Property, won five golden statuettes, including the prestigious Best Landed Development (Malaysia) award for Ilham Residence, in addition to honours for Bandar Bukit Raja and Serasi Residences, Putra Heights Sentral. Eupe Corporation Berhad won the prestigious Best High-Rise Development (Malaysia) title for Est8 @ Seputeh in one of three awards for the company.

Other winners in the Developer categories were Mah Sing Group Berhad, named Best Lifestyle Developer with a win for M Astra; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor, named Best Affordable Homes Developer; Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd, named Best Developer (Southern Malaysia) with a win for Sutera Square; and Tanjung Ratna Sdn Bhd, named Best Boutique Developer.

An independent panel of expert judges provided their unbiased insights during the Live Judging Days that began in July 2023. They consisted of Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, chairperson of the panel of judges and president of the Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022; Chris Tia, vice-chairperson of the panel of judges and principal and managing partner of Tia & Noordin; Blaine Robert, CEO and creative director, Blaine Robert Design; Christophe Vicic, chief growth officer, JLL Property Services (M) Sdn Bhd; Dr. Daniele Gambero, president, Malaysia Proptech Association (MPA); Sr Engad Ravana, principal, ER Consult; PMgr Sr Haji Ishak bin Ismail, president, Malaysia Institute of Professional Property and Facility Managers (MIPFM); Ho Chin Soon, chairman, Ho Chin Soon Research; Dato’ Sr. Lau Wai Seang, president of the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM): 2017-2018; Sr Low Han Hoe, independent property consultant, coach, mentor, trainer, FRICS FRISM FPEPS FMIPFM MMIEA MPINZ; Ar. Ts. PRBr.Mustapha Kamal Zulkarnain, founder and principal, Arkitek Mustapha Kamal; Assoc. Prof. LAr. Dr Nor Atiah Ismail, president, Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (ILAM); Datin TPr Hjh Noraida Saludin, president, Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP); Ir. Ong Ching Loon, immediate past president, The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM): 2020-2022; Ar (Dr) Serina Hijjas, vice president, MalaysiaGBC 2023-2025; Sr Subramaniam A/L Arumugam, president, Association of Valuers, Property Managers, Estate Agents and Property Consultants in the Private Sector Malaysia (PEPS); Tan Hui Yin, partner, Tan Chap & Associates; and Ir. Dr. Zulhkiple A Bakar, managing director, Perunding ZAB Sdn Bhd.

John Ler and Kelvin Chew, international contact partner and managing partner of HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia, respectively, represented the official supervisor and made sure the selection process was fair, credible, and transparent.

Property seekers in Malaysia were also given the opportunity to recognise the 10 finest developers in the country. This year, the People’s Choice Awards went to Chin Hin Group Property; Eastern & Oriental Berhad; Glomac Berhad; LBS Bina Group Berhad; Mah Sing Group Berhad; Mitraland Group; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor; Seri Pajam Development; Sime Darby Property; and UEM Sunrise Berhad.

The Portal’s Choice Awards, decided by the Awards Organising Committee, went to OCR Group (Visionary Developer Award); HCK Capital Group Berhad (Urban Revival Award); and Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd (Consumer Game Changer Award). The Awards Organising Committee also presented the inaugural Rising Star Award to Ms Lindy Tan of BCB Berhad for her fresh, innovative approach to working in the real estate scene.

The editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine, presented the Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year award to Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan, founder and advisor of Berjaya Corporation Berhad. He is honoured for several remarkable achievements, including the diversification of the conglomerate and its expansion into markets across Asia.

Malaysia’s leading property marketplaces, PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my, jointly organised the black-tie gala dinner and presentation ceremony.

Hari V. Krishnan, CEO and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, said: “With our Awards, we continue to celebrate property development and design that is setting the standard for excellence in Malaysia. Our panel of expert judges recognise these projects have the chance to create real impact for the nation’s consumers. We believe that our winning developers and their projects will make a lasting, positive influence on the industry.”

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Malaysia award winners. We are proud to set a gold standard in design and development through the collaboration of two market leaders. With the backing of Malaysia’s premier property marketplaces – PropertyGuru Malaysia and iProperty – the Malaysia awards showcase the very best real estate to property seekers, domestically and internationally.”

Winners from the Awards in Malaysia may vie for the Best in Asia accolades at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand on 8 December.

The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty.com.my programme is supported by official portal partners PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my; official venue The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Asian Property Review, BERNAMA, Kopi & Property, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, Real Estate Malaysia (REM), The Grid Asia, The Malaysia Voice, and Top 10 of Malaysia; supporting association REHDA Institute; official balloting partner HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty.com.my

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Malaysia)

WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd

Best Developer (Southern Malaysia)

WINNER: Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd

Best Developer (Central Malaysia)

WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Tanjung Ratna Sdn Bhd

Best Mixed Use Developer

WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad

Best Affordable Homes Developer

WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Luxury High-Rise Development (Central)

WINNER: Pavilion Mont Kiara by WCT Land Sdn Bhd

Best High End High-Rise Development (Central)

WINNER: Est8 @ Seputeh by Eupe Corporation Berhad

Best Mid End High-Rise Development (Central)

WINNER: Ayanna Resort Residences @ Bukit Jalil by Chin Hin Group Property

Best Mass Market High-Rise Development (Central)

WINNER: M Astra by Mah Sing Group Berhad

Best High End High-Rise Development (Southern)

WINNER: Greenville Residences by WCT Land Sdn Bhd

Best Waterfront High-Rise Development

WINNER: Residensi ZIG by Mega Legacy (M) Sdn Bhd

Best Value High-Rise Development

WINNER: Serasi Residences, Putra Heights Sentral by Sime Darby Property

Best Lifestyle High-Rise Development

WINNER: Ayanna Resort Residences @ Bukit Jalil by Chin Hin Group Property

Best Investment High-Rise Development

WINNER: IBN Highlands City by IBN Corp

Best Green High-Rise Development

WINNER: Allevia Mont’Kiara by UEM Sunrise Berhad

Best Eco Friendly High-Rise Development

WINNER: Stellar Damansara by OCR Land Development Sdn Bhd

Best Connectivity High-Rise Development

WINNER: The Connaught One by UEM Sunrise Berhad

Best Mass Market Landed Development (Central)

WINNER: Verna Serene Heights by UEM Sunrise Berhad

Best Value Landed Development

WINNER: Sena Mas @ Tasek Gelugor by PTL Properties Sdn. Bhd.

Best Smart Home Landed Development

WINNER: Nada Embun by Seri Pajam Development

Best Lifestyle Landed Development

WINNER: Ilham Residence by Sime Darby Property

Best Completed Landed Development

WINNER: Sena Mas @ Tasek Gelugor by PTL Properties Sdn. Bhd.

Best Integrated WFH Development

WINNER: Residensi ZIG by Mega Legacy (M) Sdn Bhd

Best Co Living Development

WINNER: The Meg by Eastern & Oriental Berhad

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Bandar Bukit Raja by Sime Darby Property

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: The Connaught One by UEM Sunrise Berhad

Best Retail Development

WINNER: Sutera Square by Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Township Masterplan Design

WINNER: Andaman by Eastern & Oriental Berhad

Best Mixed Use Architectural Design

WINNER: The Connaught One by UEM Sunrise Berhad

Best Luxury High-Rise Architectural Design

WINNER: Pavilion Mont Kiara by WCT Land Sdn Bhd

Best High End High-Rise Architectural Design

WINNER: The MINH Mont’Kiara by UEM Sunrise Berhad

Best Landed Architectural Design

WINNER: D’ Art Hills Residence by PH World

Best High-Rise Interior Design

WINNER: Est8 @ Seputeh by Eupe Corporation Berhad

Best High-Rise Landscape Design

WINNER: Pavilion Mont Kiara by WCT Land Sdn Bhd

Best Clubhouse Design

WINNER: D’ Art Hills Residence by PH World

BEST OF MALAYSIA AWARDS

Best Landed Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: Ilham Residence by Sime Darby Property

Best High-Rise Development (Malaysia)

WINNER: Est8 @ Seputeh by Eupe Corporation Berhad

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: LBS Bina Group Berhad

WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad

WINNER: Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd

Special Recognition for CSR

WINNER: LBS Bina Group Berhad

WINNER: Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd

WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: LBS Bina Group Berhad

WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor

WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd

PORTAL’S CHOICE AWARDS

Visionary Developer Award

WINNER: OCR Group Berhad

Urban Revival Award

WINNER: HCK Capital Group Berhad

Consumer Game Changer Award

WINNER: Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd

Rising Star Award

WINNER: BCB Berhad – Ms Lindy Tan

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE AWARD

Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan, Founder and Advisor, Berjaya Corporation Berhad

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

WINNER: Chin Hin Group Property

WINNER: Eastern & Oriental Berhad

WINNER: Glomac Berhad

WINNER: LBS Bina Group Berhad

WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad

WINNER: Mitraland Group

WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor

WINNER: Seri Pajam Development

WINNER: Sime Darby Property

WINNER: UEM Sunrise Berhad

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS: PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 60,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit:PropertyGuruGroup.com;PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2022 and March 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2022 and March 2023.

(3) Based on data between January 2023 and March 2023.

(4) Based on data between October 2022 and March 2023.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com

Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Media Relations & Marketing Services Manager

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com

Sponsorships:

Kanittha Srithongsuk, Regional Manager, Awards SponsorshipM: +66 93 293 9794E: kanittha@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:

Samuel Poon, Asst. Manager (Malaysia & China) – Awards

M: +60 16 411 4361

E: samuel@propertyguru.com



Topic: Awards