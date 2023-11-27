The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards in partnership with iProperty.com.my mark a decade of celebrating real estate achievements

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, announced the winners of the 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty.com.my at The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the official venue.
Excellent companies and property developments, as well as exemplary individuals in the real estate industry, comprised this year’s list of winners. The Awards were presented across 48 categories, decided by an elite roster of local and foreign experts as well as the people of Malaysia.
With nine golden statuettes, WCT Land Sdn Bhd garnered the most wins of the year. The company was named Best Developer (Malaysia), Best Developer (Central Malaysia), and Best Mixed Use Developer and garnered multiple awards for its projects Pavilion Mont Kiara and Greenville Residences.
UEM Sunrise Berhad also gained nine wins, including various honours for its projects The Connaught One, Allevia Mont’Kiara, The MINH Mont’Kiara, Residensi ZIG, and Verna Serene Heights.
Another big winner, Sime Darby Property, won five golden statuettes, including the prestigious Best Landed Development (Malaysia) award for Ilham Residence, in addition to honours for Bandar Bukit Raja and Serasi Residences, Putra Heights Sentral. Eupe Corporation Berhad won the prestigious Best High-Rise Development (Malaysia) title for Est8 @ Seputeh in one of three awards for the company.
Other winners in the Developer categories were Mah Sing Group Berhad, named Best Lifestyle Developer with a win for M Astra; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor, named Best Affordable Homes Developer; Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd, named Best Developer (Southern Malaysia) with a win for Sutera Square; and Tanjung Ratna Sdn Bhd, named Best Boutique Developer.
An independent panel of expert judges provided their unbiased insights during the Live Judging Days that began in July 2023. They consisted of Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, chairperson of the panel of judges and president of the Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022; Chris Tia, vice-chairperson of the panel of judges and principal and managing partner of Tia & Noordin; Blaine Robert, CEO and creative director, Blaine Robert Design; Christophe Vicic, chief growth officer, JLL Property Services (M) Sdn Bhd; Dr. Daniele Gambero, president, Malaysia Proptech Association (MPA); Sr Engad Ravana, principal, ER Consult; PMgr Sr Haji Ishak bin Ismail, president, Malaysia Institute of Professional Property and Facility Managers (MIPFM); Ho Chin Soon, chairman, Ho Chin Soon Research; Dato’ Sr. Lau Wai Seang, president of the Royal Institution of Surveyors Malaysia (RISM): 2017-2018; Sr Low Han Hoe, independent property consultant, coach, mentor, trainer, FRICS FRISM FPEPS FMIPFM MMIEA MPINZ; Ar. Ts. PRBr.Mustapha Kamal Zulkarnain, founder and principal, Arkitek Mustapha Kamal; Assoc. Prof. LAr. Dr Nor Atiah Ismail, president, Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (ILAM); Datin TPr Hjh Noraida Saludin, president, Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP); Ir. Ong Ching Loon, immediate past president, The Institution of Engineers Malaysia (IEM): 2020-2022; Ar (Dr) Serina Hijjas, vice president, MalaysiaGBC 2023-2025; Sr Subramaniam A/L Arumugam, president, Association of Valuers, Property Managers, Estate Agents and Property Consultants in the Private Sector Malaysia (PEPS); Tan Hui Yin, partner, Tan Chap & Associates; and Ir. Dr. Zulhkiple A Bakar, managing director, Perunding ZAB Sdn Bhd.
John Ler and Kelvin Chew, international contact partner and managing partner of HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia, respectively, represented the official supervisor and made sure the selection process was fair, credible, and transparent.
Property seekers in Malaysia were also given the opportunity to recognise the 10 finest developers in the country. This year, the People’s Choice Awards went to Chin Hin Group Property; Eastern & Oriental Berhad; Glomac Berhad; LBS Bina Group Berhad; Mah Sing Group Berhad; Mitraland Group; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor; Seri Pajam Development; Sime Darby Property; and UEM Sunrise Berhad.
The Portal’s Choice Awards, decided by the Awards Organising Committee, went to OCR Group (Visionary Developer Award); HCK Capital Group Berhad (Urban Revival Award); and Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd (Consumer Game Changer Award). The Awards Organising Committee also presented the inaugural Rising Star Award to Ms Lindy Tan of BCB Berhad for her fresh, innovative approach to working in the real estate scene.
The editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine, presented the Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year award to Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan, founder and advisor of Berjaya Corporation Berhad. He is honoured for several remarkable achievements, including the diversification of the conglomerate and its expansion into markets across Asia.
Malaysia’s leading property marketplaces, PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my, jointly organised the black-tie gala dinner and presentation ceremony.
Hari V. Krishnan, CEO and managing director of PropertyGuru Group, said: “With our Awards, we continue to celebrate property development and design that is setting the standard for excellence in Malaysia. Our panel of expert judges recognise these projects have the chance to create real impact for the nation’s consumers. We believe that our winning developers and their projects will make a lasting, positive influence on the industry.”
Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Congratulations to the 2023 Malaysia award winners. We are proud to set a gold standard in design and development through the collaboration of two market leaders. With the backing of Malaysia’s premier property marketplaces – PropertyGuru Malaysia and iProperty – the Malaysia awards showcase the very best real estate to property seekers, domestically and internationally.”
Winners from the Awards in Malaysia may vie for the Best in Asia accolades at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand on 8 December.
The 10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty.com.my programme is supported by official portal partners PropertyGuru.com.my and iProperty.com.my; official venue The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Asian Property Review, BERNAMA, Kopi & Property, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, Real Estate Malaysia (REM), The Grid Asia, The Malaysia Voice, and Top 10 of Malaysia; supporting association REHDA Institute; official balloting partner HLB Ler Lum Chew – HLB Malaysia; and official supervisor HLB.
For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.
COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS
10th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty.com.my
DEVELOPER AWARDS
Best Developer (Malaysia)
WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd
Best Developer (Southern Malaysia)
WINNER: Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd
Best Developer (Central Malaysia)
WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd
Best Boutique Developer
WINNER: Tanjung Ratna Sdn Bhd
Best Mixed Use Developer
WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd
Best Lifestyle Developer
WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad
Best Affordable Homes Developer
WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor
DEVELOPMENT AWARDS
Best Luxury High-Rise Development (Central)
WINNER: Pavilion Mont Kiara by WCT Land Sdn Bhd
Best High End High-Rise Development (Central)
WINNER: Est8 @ Seputeh by Eupe Corporation Berhad
Best Mid End High-Rise Development (Central)
WINNER: Ayanna Resort Residences @ Bukit Jalil by Chin Hin Group Property
Best Mass Market High-Rise Development (Central)
WINNER: M Astra by Mah Sing Group Berhad
Best High End High-Rise Development (Southern)
WINNER: Greenville Residences by WCT Land Sdn Bhd
Best Waterfront High-Rise Development
WINNER: Residensi ZIG by Mega Legacy (M) Sdn Bhd
Best Value High-Rise Development
WINNER: Serasi Residences, Putra Heights Sentral by Sime Darby Property
Best Lifestyle High-Rise Development
WINNER: Ayanna Resort Residences @ Bukit Jalil by Chin Hin Group Property
Best Investment High-Rise Development
WINNER: IBN Highlands City by IBN Corp
Best Green High-Rise Development
WINNER: Allevia Mont’Kiara by UEM Sunrise Berhad
Best Eco Friendly High-Rise Development
WINNER: Stellar Damansara by OCR Land Development Sdn Bhd
Best Connectivity High-Rise Development
WINNER: The Connaught One by UEM Sunrise Berhad
Best Mass Market Landed Development (Central)
WINNER: Verna Serene Heights by UEM Sunrise Berhad
Best Value Landed Development
WINNER: Sena Mas @ Tasek Gelugor by PTL Properties Sdn. Bhd.
Best Smart Home Landed Development
WINNER: Nada Embun by Seri Pajam Development
Best Lifestyle Landed Development
WINNER: Ilham Residence by Sime Darby Property
Best Completed Landed Development
WINNER: Sena Mas @ Tasek Gelugor by PTL Properties Sdn. Bhd.
Best Integrated WFH Development
WINNER: Residensi ZIG by Mega Legacy (M) Sdn Bhd
Best Co Living Development
WINNER: The Meg by Eastern & Oriental Berhad
Best Industrial Development
WINNER: Bandar Bukit Raja by Sime Darby Property
Best Mixed Use Development
WINNER: The Connaught One by UEM Sunrise Berhad
Best Retail Development
WINNER: Sutera Square by Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd
DESIGN AWARDS
Best Township Masterplan Design
WINNER: Andaman by Eastern & Oriental Berhad
Best Mixed Use Architectural Design
WINNER: The Connaught One by UEM Sunrise Berhad
Best Luxury High-Rise Architectural Design
WINNER: Pavilion Mont Kiara by WCT Land Sdn Bhd
Best High End High-Rise Architectural Design
WINNER: The MINH Mont’Kiara by UEM Sunrise Berhad
Best Landed Architectural Design
WINNER: D’ Art Hills Residence by PH World
Best High-Rise Interior Design
WINNER: Est8 @ Seputeh by Eupe Corporation Berhad
Best High-Rise Landscape Design
WINNER: Pavilion Mont Kiara by WCT Land Sdn Bhd
Best Clubhouse Design
WINNER: D’ Art Hills Residence by PH World
BEST OF MALAYSIA AWARDS
Best Landed Development (Malaysia)
WINNER: Ilham Residence by Sime Darby Property
Best High-Rise Development (Malaysia)
WINNER: Est8 @ Seputeh by Eupe Corporation Berhad
SPECIAL AWARDS
Special Recognition in ESG
WINNER: LBS Bina Group Berhad
WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad
WINNER: Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd
Special Recognition for CSR
WINNER: LBS Bina Group Berhad
WINNER: Tanah Sutera Development Sdn Bhd
WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd
Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction
WINNER: LBS Bina Group Berhad
WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor
WINNER: WCT Land Sdn Bhd
PORTAL’S CHOICE AWARDS
Visionary Developer Award
WINNER: OCR Group Berhad
Urban Revival Award
WINNER: HCK Capital Group Berhad
Consumer Game Changer Award
WINNER: Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd
Rising Star Award
WINNER: BCB Berhad – Ms Lindy Tan
PUBLISHER’S CHOICE AWARD
Malaysia Real Estate Personality of the Year
WINNER: Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan, Founder and Advisor, Berjaya Corporation Berhad
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS
WINNER: Chin Hin Group Property
WINNER: Eastern & Oriental Berhad
WINNER: Glomac Berhad
WINNER: LBS Bina Group Berhad
WINNER: Mah Sing Group Berhad
WINNER: Mitraland Group
WINNER: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor
WINNER: Seri Pajam Development
WINNER: Sime Darby Property
WINNER: UEM Sunrise Berhad
ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:
PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.
In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023.
For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com
ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:
PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers(2) to connect with almost 60,000 agents monthly(3) to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.
For more information, please visit:PropertyGuruGroup.com;PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.
(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2022 and March 2023.
(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2022 and March 2023.
(3) Based on data between January 2023 and March 2023.
(4) Based on data between October 2022 and March 2023.
Topic: Awards