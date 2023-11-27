Birdeye Unleashes Advanced Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Suite

Palo Alto, CA – WEBWIRE – Monday, November 27, 2023

Birdeyes upgraded reporting and analytics suite empowers executives to stay ahead of the curve by going far beyond surface-level data. – Dave Lehman, president of Birdeye

Birdeye, the leader in online reputation management (ORM) and customer experience (CX) solutions, announced a massive upgrade to its enterprise reporting and analytics suite, solidifying its leadership position as the most trusted platform for multi-location enterprises.

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly complex, static data is no longer sufficient for driving enterprise business growth. Birdeyes enhanced reporting capabilities leverage advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower enterprises to sift through vast datasets, providing them with not just information, but actionable intelligence.

By embracing analytics and AI, Birdeye ensures that enterprises can not only keep pace with the demands of todays competitive market but also stay ahead and position themselves as industry leaders in the ever-evolving landscape of customer experience and online reputation management.

This strategic enhancement equips local businesses with unparalleled insights into online presence, customer feedback, and operational performance across hundreds or thousands of business locations through a suite of powerful reports covering online reviews, listings, social media, inbox management, surveys, and ticketing.

As the leader in enterprise ORM and CX, we work closely with the biggest location-based businesses around the world. What we hear is that in todays dynamic business environment, the need for actionable insights is paramount, said Dave Lehman, president of Birdeye. Birdeyes upgraded reporting and analytics suite empowers executives to stay ahead of the curve by going far beyond surface-level data. They can now get powerful insights into customer sentiment, operational efficiency, and online presence across various touchpoints.

Key highlights of the upgrade include:

1. Holistic Reporting Across Digital Channels

Access consolidated reports that provide a 360-degree view of online reputation, customer interactions, and customer sentiment over time and across locations in order to make more informed decisions.

2. Richer Visualization Options

Interpret data more intuitively with enhanced visualization options, including interactive charts and graphs. Easily filter and compare data by location and over time to gain deeper insights at a glance and enable quicker and more informed decision-making.

3. Dashboard Builder for Tailored Insights

Create custom dashboards with specific metrics and KPIs tailored by role and use case.

A Decade of Expertise for Multi-Location Businesses

Birdeyes decade-long experience working with multi-location businesses has shaped its understanding of their major challenges: end-to-end visibility into customer sentiment, actionable insights at a location level, and achieving higher ROI from CX and ORM initiatives.

Birdeye Reports aims to address these challenges, underpinned by its commitment to being comprehensive, intuitive, and actionable.