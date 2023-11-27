Hong Kong – LegCo to debate motion on combating cyber fraud crimes on all fronts

LegCo to debate motion on combating cyber fraud crimes on all fronts ********************************************************************



The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (November 29) at 11 am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, Members will debate a motion on combating cyber fraud crimes on all fronts. The motion, moved by Dr Johnny Ng, is set out in Appendix 1. Dr Lo Wai-kwok, Professor William Wong, Mr Duncan Chiu, Mr Adrian Ho, Mr Chan Kin-por, Mr Lam San-keung and Dr Hoey Simon Lee will move amendments to Dr Ng’s motion.

Mr Stanley Li will also move a motion on expediting the implementation of cross-boundary elderly care planning in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The motion is set out in Appendix 2. Mr Tang Ka-piu, Ms Lam So-wai, Mr Chan Pui-leung and Dr Lee will move amendments to Mr Li’s motion.

On Government bills, the Wild Animals Protection (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Inland Revenue (Amendment) (Aircraft Leasing Tax Concessions) Bill 2023 and the Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill 2023 will be introduced into the Council for the First Reading and the Second Reading. The Second Reading debates on the Bills will be adjourned.

Meanwhile, the Second Reading debates on the Supplementary Appropriation (2022-2023) Bill and the Inland Revenue (Amendment) (Taxation on Foreign-sourced Disposal Gains) Bill 2023 will also resume. If the Bills are supported by Members and receive their Second Reading, they will stand committed to the committee of the whole Council. After the committee of the whole Council has completed consideration of the Bills and their reports are adopted by the Council, the Bills will be set down for the Third Reading.

Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.

The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website (www.legco.gov.hk).