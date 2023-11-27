Author Christopher Gardner’s New Book, “Rebar,” is a Fascinating Story of Two Geographers Who Are Sent on a Life Changing Trip in Order to Research Antipodes

Christopher Gardner, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoys antique shopping with his wife in his spare time, has completed his new book, “Rebar”: a fascinating story that follows Chris and April, two exes who are paired up for a research trip into antipodes and end up making a shocking discovery that will forever change their lives, and the world at large.

Gardner writes, “Remember when we were kids or you might be a kid now and we wondered where would we end up if we tunneled through the Earth? Well, wonder no more. In the pages before you, you will see where you would come out. Have you ever heard of an antipode? It is defined as ‘true opposite.’ Do you like adventures? I have one right here. In the pages of this book, you the reader, will enjoy an action, adventure, mystery, comedy, and romance with just a dash of drama that will take you around the world with Chris Collier and April Mckenzie, exes for the wrong reason, who are on an adventure that results in a discovery. Don’t believe me; see for yourself.”

Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Gardner’s riveting tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they follow Chris and April’s journey to finish their research while dealing with their own personal relationship issues. Expertly paced and character-driven, Gardner weaves a poignant and spellbinding novel that’s bound to keep readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Rebar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

